StockMarketWire.com - Funeral services provider Dignity said it would take the competition watchdog's recommendations on improving care for the deceased into consideration and added that it anticipated participating in the response hearings this autumn.
The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation into the practices of funeral directors found that, although many funeral directors met good standards, some were providing 'unacceptably low levels of care of the deceased.'
The CMA had requested responses to the report by 10 September 2020, with a deadline of 30 October 2020 for any final submissions.
'We will take the time to fully assess the CMA's Provisional Decision Report and its recommendations and will continue to constructively engage directly with the CMA through the statutory process,' Dignity said.
At 9:04am: [LON:DTY] Dignity PLC share price was +52p at 442p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
