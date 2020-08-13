StockMarketWire.com - Adnams said it would not pay an interim dividend after reporting losses that more than doubled as government-imposed restrictions forced the pub owner and operator to temporarily close its doors.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £3.9m from £1.1m on-year as turnover fell 40% to £20.9m.
'In light of the onset of Covid-19 no final dividend was paid for 2019 and no interim dividend is proposed for 2020,' the company said.
'As at the end of February our beer volumes were running just under 3% behind the prior year, but March sales were 25% behind and April 34%,' the company said.
'Our on-trade business became restricted to small deliveries to pubs running a takeaway operation. We saw very strong growth in our take home sales where April volumes were ahead of 2019 by 57%,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
