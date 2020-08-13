StockMarketWire.com - Service provider to remote locations RA International has been awarded a contract with a large engineering and construction firm focused on the oil and gas sector, which will run for two years and with an approximate contract value of $60m.
The company said that under the terms of the new contract, it will provide integrated facilities management services in Southern Africa and that activity will ramp up over time, with full service provision expected to begin shortly before the first anniversary of the contract award.
RA International said the new contract supports a significant increase in its order book to $188m.
Chief executive Soraya Narfeldt said: 'This is an important contract win for RA International that underlines the strengths of our business and our growing reputation for managing and delivering large, complex projects for commercial clients in the energy sector.'
At 9:39am: [LON:RAI] RA International Group Plc share price was +12.3p at 58.5p
