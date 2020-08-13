StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider group Anexo halved its dividend after reporting lower profit as performance was impacted by the pandemic in the latter part of the first half of the year.

For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £6.3m from £10.4m on-year as revenue fell 0.3% to £36.6m.

The company proposed an interim dividend of 0.5p per share, down from 1 penny per share last year.

'The number of vehicles on the road fell sharply as the UK went into lockdown, but has since recovered to exceed recent peaks,' the company said.

'Anexo has continued to invest in its business and the board is confident in the outcome for fiscal 2020,' the company said.




