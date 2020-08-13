StockMarketWire.com - Satellite communications equipment and electronics maker Global Invacom reported a fall in first-half profit as the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted demand.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 74.5% to £544m on-year as revenue slipped to $52.8m from 71.9m.
'The United States, which remains a significant market for the group, continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19, which has translated to a fall in anticipated orders,' the company said.
'Going forward, we will continue to focus on maximising the significant market potential of our product stack and I believe we remain well placed to return to growth as the market emerges from lockdown,' said Tony Taylor, executive chairman of Global Invacom.
At 9:59am: [LON:GINV] Global Invacom Group share price was -1p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
