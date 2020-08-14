AU
18/08/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
17/08/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
17/08/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
19/08/2020 13:30 CPI
19/08/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
CH
20/08/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
20/08/2020 07:30 Industrial Production
DE
20/08/2020 07:00 PPI
EU
19/08/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/08/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/08/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
19/08/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
19/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/08/2020 10:00 Construction output
21/08/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
FR
18/08/2020 07:45 New home sales
IT
19/08/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
17/08/2020 00:50 1st Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
17/08/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
19/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
19/08/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/08/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
UK
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
17/08/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
19/08/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
19/08/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
20/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
21/08/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
US
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
17/08/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/08/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
17/08/2020 21:00 Treasury International Capital Data
18/08/2020 00:00 Housing Starts
18/08/2020 13:30 New Residential Construction - Housing Starts and Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:30 Building Permits
18/08/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
18/08/2020 15:00 Quarterly Retail E-Commerce Sales
18/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
19/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
19/08/2020 15:00 Advance Quarterly Services
19/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
19/08/2020 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes published
19/08/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
20/08/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
20/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
