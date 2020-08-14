StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Quiz said it had agreed an extension of its existing banking facilities with HSBC.
The facilities had been increased to £3.50m, up from £1.75m, comprising an overdraft facility of £2.0m and a working capital facility of £1.5m.
They would remain in place until the end of October and had no financial covenants applicable.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
