StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline EasyJet said it had completed a leaseback programme for 23 aircraft, generating total proceeds of $771m, or about £608m, which was at the upper end of the £500-to-£650m previously anticipated.

The final transaction was executed with Jin Shan 37 Ireland - a wholly owned subsidiary of BOCOMM Leasing - for the sale and leaseback of five A321neo aircraft for aggregate cash sales proceeds of $266m (approximately £203m).

The proceeds of the sale would be used to maximise liquidity and further strengthen easyJet's financial position.

Following the conclusion of the sale and leaseback programme around 50% of the fleet remains unencumbered, the company said.

