Gold exploration and development company Condor Gold reported narrower losses for the half year as proceeds from the disposal of a project led to improved results.

For the six-month period to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £355K from £652K.

The company generated proceeds of £477,616 from the sale of its potrerillos exploration and exploitation concession in Nicaragua.

Condor continued to de-risk the La India project by 'fulfilling conditions of the Environmental Permit to construct and operate a new mine at La India by making significant progress with land acquisition, engineering and other technical studies,' the company said.

'The objective remains to commence site preparation and place a deposit on a processing plant by the end of 2020,' it added.



