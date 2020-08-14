StockMarketWire.com - Lead-zinc and silver developer, Europa Metals, said it had seen a 40% increase in the indicated resource at its Toral project in northwest Spain after completing an updated resource estimate.
The upgraded resource estimate included a 38 % increase in indicated contained tonnes of zinc to approximately 180,000 tonnes; 36% increase in indicated contained tonnes of lead to approximately 150,000 tonnes; and a 32% increase in indicated contained ounces of silver to approximately 3.7m ounces.
'The revised economics will represent an update to those derived from the 2018 scoping study ... Prior to establishing the revised economic parameters, the company intends to announce updates in respect of the third phase metallurgical test work and ore sorting,' Europa Metals said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
