StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining announced that the final meeting of the public consultation had been conducted for its exploitation licence application for the Dundas ilmenite project in North-West Greenland.

The meeting with the settlement of Savissivik took place on 12 August 2020, following its earlier postponement, as outlined in the 3 August 2020 RNS issued by the company.


At 8:09am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.27p at 7.05p



