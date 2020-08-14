StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining announced that the final meeting of the public consultation had been conducted for its exploitation licence application for the Dundas ilmenite project in North-West Greenland.
The meeting with the settlement of Savissivik took place on 12 August 2020, following its earlier postponement, as outlined in the 3 August 2020 RNS issued by the company.
At 8:09am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.27p at 7.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
