StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company Angle said the University of Crete had published peer-reviewed results of new work demonstrating the potential to use the company's Parsortix liquid biopsy system to assess whether lung cancer patients would respond to immunotherapy drugs.
The Univerty of Crete's laboratory of translational oncology, part of the school of medicine, released the results of study, which combined, for the first time, an assessment of PD-L1 (programmed Death-Ligand 1) with a second immune checkpoint, IDO (Indolamine-2,3-dioxygenase), on a patient's circulating tumor cells (CTCs),' the company said.
The study demonstrated that the detection of IDO + CTCs, and particularly of the IDO+/PD-L1- CTC subpopulation harvested using Parsortix, was 'significantly associated with reduced progression-free survival and overall survival in NSCLC patients treated with anti-PD-1 agents,' Angle said.
'While a variety of CTC systems and approaches were evaluated in matched samples in this study, only CTC detection using ANGLE's Parsortix system was significantly associated with disease progression,' it added.
At 8:26am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was +1.1p at 53.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
