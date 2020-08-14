StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hemogenyx Pharmaceutical said it would be participating at this year's Cancer Immunotherapy Symposia set to take place on August 17-19.
The Cancer Immunotherapy Symposia: 'Advances in Cancer Immunotherapy,' would highlight challenges in the long-term efficacy of current cancer immunotherapies and provide insights into the mechanistic foundations of and possible solutions to these problems.
'Scientists from the company will present two posters at this year's conference, which will be taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
'Presentations will be hosted in interactive ePoster sessions, where scientists from Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will be available to answer questions about their latest research,' it added.
At 9:18am: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was +0.05p at 9.15p
