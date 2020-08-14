StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alba Mineral Resources said Welsh authorities had approved an underground bulk sampling and drilling programme for the Clogau-St David's gold mine.
The company said it was the process of mobilising contractors to site for a start date on or around 1 September.
The consents, given by the North Wales Minerals and Waste Planning Service, did not not cover Alba's planned surface trenching programme scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Planning permission for that was a separate matter and would be announced as and when a decision was notified to the company, Alba said.
At 1:13pm: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
