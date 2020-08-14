StockMarketWire.com - Health care intellectual property investor NetScientific confirmed that it had invested £0.5m in an initial public offering of portfolio company PDS Biotechnology.
PDS Biotechnology had on Thursday closed an IPO that raised around $19m at $2.75 per share.
NetScientific said it held about 5.75% of PDS' undiluted share capital post the offering.
PDS was a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on T-cell activating technology.
At 2:11pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was -0.1p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
