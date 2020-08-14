StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks ended the week in the red, led down by the airlines after the Government slapped travel restrictions on France, the Netherlands and Malta amid rising coronavirus infections.
Travelers coming from France, the Netherlands and Malta will have to self-quarantine in the UK for 14 days, from 0400 GMT on Saturday.
Sentiment was also dampened by disappointing Chinese retail sales, and later in the day US retail sales, which were also lower than expected.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed 1.55% lower to 6,090.04.
Budget airline EasyJet dropped 6.55% to 570.8p even as it completed a sale and leaseback of 23 aircraft for $771m, or about £608m, at the upper end of previous guidance of £500m-to-£650m.
Ryanair fell 4.5% to €11.56 and British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines slid 4.8% to 194.5p.
Equities investor Murray International Trust shed 1.66% to 950p having posted a negative first-half performance that missed its benchmark, though it held its dividend steady.
Murray International Trust' net asset value total return per share for the six months through June was negative 10.7%. It kept its dividend at 12p per share.
Property investor NewRiver REIT rose 1.15% to 61.8p on announcing that its rent collection continued to improve, with 80% of second-quarter rent having either been collected or had alternative payment terms agreed.
Fashion retailer Quiz rallied 17.55% to 7.3p after it agreed an extension of its existing banking facilities with HSBC, upping them to £3.5m, from £1.75m.
Security services provider Westminster fell 9.76% to 8.12p as it swung to a modest first-half profit after the provision of safety and fever-screening systems for Covid-19 helped offset a collapse in the airline sector.
Brazil-focused miner Serabi Gold firmed 2.27% to 92.55p, having booked a higher first-half profit after lower costs and higher gold prices helped offset a fall in production owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lead, zinc and silver developer Europa Metals jumped 23.1% to 20p after it booked a 40% increase in the indicated resource estimate at its Toral project in northwest Spain.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
