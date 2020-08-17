Interim Result
18/08/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
18/08/2020 Mears Group PLC (MER)
18/08/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
18/08/2020 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
18/08/2020 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
18/08/2020 Capita PLC (CPI)
18/08/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
19/08/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
19/08/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
19/08/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
19/08/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
20/08/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
20/08/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
20/08/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
20/08/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
Final Result
18/08/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/08/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
AGM / EGM
18/08/2020 Prosus Nv Prosus Ord Shs (0A28)
18/08/2020 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
19/08/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
19/08/2020 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
19/08/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
20/08/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
20/08/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
Ex-Dividend
19/08/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
19/08/2020 Microsoft Corp Microsoft (0QYP)
19/08/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
19/08/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
20/08/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
20/08/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
20/08/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
20/08/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
20/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/08/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
20/08/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
20/08/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
20/08/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
20/08/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/08/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
20/08/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
20/08/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
20/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/08/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
20/08/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
20/08/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
21/08/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
21/08/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
21/08/2020 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
21/08/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
21/08/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com