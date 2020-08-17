CA
17/08/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
17/08/2020 13:30 International transactions in securities
JP
17/08/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
17/08/2020 00:50 1st Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
17/08/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
UK
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
17/08/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
17/08/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
US
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index
17/08/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
17/08/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
17/08/2020 21:00 Treasury International Capital Data
17/08/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com