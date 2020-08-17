StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had appointed Maksim Meshcheriakov as its interim chief executive following a board shakeup prompted by investors.
Meshcheriakov was previously director general of Traxys' tin project in Russia and had held several board positions with AGD and Bank Vozrozhdenie.
He would not be a director of Petropavlovsk, though he was expected to be a candidate for the CEO role.
The appointment of a permanent CEO and other executive management roles would be determined by the board in due course, Petropavlovsk said.
The company also announced that it had appointed existing director James Cameron as its chairman, while Charlotte Philipps had been appointed as a senior independent director.
'The board is committed to delivering value for all shareholders of Petropavlovsk and to ensuring an effective dialogue with shareholders going forward,' Petropavlovsk said.
'Over the coming weeks, the independent directors will engage with the company's largest shareholders and institutional investors to better understand their views and to set out a clear process to enshrine effective corporate governance for the future.'
The company added that, to support the process, it would appoint Citigroup and UBS as new joint corporate brokers.
