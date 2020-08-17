StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Polymetal International said an autoclave vessel had been installed at the POX-2 construction site in Russia on schedule.
Chief executive Vitaly Nesis said the installation of the vessel was a crucial project milestone.
'We accomplished it on time despite the Covid-related restrictions and complex logistics,' he said.
'It marks our consistent progress towards start-up in the third quarter of 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
