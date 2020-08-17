StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital care provider Totally said it had won contract extensions and pilot work worth around £7.5m combined.
The contract extensions included a a 12-month extension for services provided at Urgent Treatment Centres in Greater London.
Funding would also go towards piloting additional clinical services in northeast England.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
