StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had won a £2m contract extension from the UK's defence ministry.
The extension was to an existing two-year customer support contract with the ministry announced in February worth £5m.
It would increase TP's customer support to Army HQ's multi-billion-pound Land Environment Tactical Communication and Information Services & Systems programme.
The uplift would run alongside the existing contracted work, until early 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: