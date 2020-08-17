StockMarketWire.com - Food producer Cranswick reported revenue for the 13 weeks to 27 June up 24.8% year-on-year amid exceptional demand linked to in-home consumption.
Trading for the year to 27 March 2021 is expected to be ahead of previous expectations.
Even once the impact of acquisitions were stripped out the increase in revenue was 19.2%.
Capital expenditure is expected to be lower than the £101m spent in the previous financial year thanks to the completion of the new £78 million poultry primary processing facility at Eye in Suffolk.
Net debt fell in the period and the group said it retained 'a robust financial position with committed, unsecured facilities of £200 million which provide comfortable headroom'.
CEO Adam Couch said: 'We have made a strong start to the year. Whilst we remain cautious about the longer-term economic impact of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Brexit negotiations we are well positioned to address these challenges.
'Our positive momentum reflects the continued investment we make across our asset base and the quality and capability of our colleagues across the business.'
The company is next scheduled to update the market with its first half results, covering the 16 weeks to 26 September, on 24 November.
