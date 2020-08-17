StockMarketWire.com - Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix said it would move its UK head office and manufacturing facilities to Garforth, Leeds, in November.
The decision to relocate operations from nearby Swillington, Leeds, was made as part of an ongoing overhead cost-saving drive.
It was expected to reduce the company's overhead spend by over £400k on an annualised basis from 2021.
Tissue Regenix said the move would involve it outsourcing elements of its production cycle relating to testing and packaging.
The company would retain its processing capabilities, including the manufacturing of OrthoPure.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
