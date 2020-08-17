StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival Corporation has priced the private offering of $900m worth of 9.875% second-priority senior secured notes due 2027.
The offering of the notes is expected to close on August 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
The notes will pay interest semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2021, at a rate of 9.875% per year. The Notes will mature on August 1, 2027. The proceeds will be used for 'general corporate purposes'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
