StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel company Quadrise Fuels International said it had published a white paper detailing the potential economic and environmental benefits of the implementation of its MSAR technology in the Middle East.
Highlights of the paper included details showing that the technology enabled production of an oil-in-water emulsion fuel oil, which cut energy costs for consumers and improved refinery profitability and yield.
The paper estimated that implementation in power generation in Saudi Arabia could deliver fuel cost savings of about $0.8bn, with refinery margins rising by a comparable amount.
'This White Paper sets out the clear economic and environmental opportunity that MSAR technology provides to Middle Eastern markets as the region looks to reconfigure its petroleum and power infrastructure to migrate to lighter oil products whilst transitioning to renewable energy,' chairman Mike Kirk said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
