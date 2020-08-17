StockMarketWire.com - Gene editing specialist Horizon Discovery revealed a drop in first half revenue and an increased operating loss as the Covid-19 pandemic led to a big drop in academic research work.
Revenue was down 13.9% to £22.4m, with a loss for the period on continuing operations £9.4m compared with £4.8m a year ago.
At an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level the company posted a loss of £4.5m compared with a flat performance for the same period 12 months ago.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of £23.6m, up from £18.8m at the start of 2020, thanks to cash control measures and a £6.9m placing in April.
The company's order backlog was £6.5m, up from £4.1m, although its gross margin fell from 71.2% to 66%.
Chief executive Terry Pizzie commented: 'We are encouraged by the July 2020 trading levels, and looking ahead we expect a return to growth in the second half.
'With a good cash position and large parts of the business already regaining momentum, we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: