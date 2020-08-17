StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company said it had restructured its borrowings, having tapped funding support from the UK government amid the Covid-19 crisis.
Live said its Bricklive International unit had entered into a sale and lease back under a £1.5m, five-year hire purchase agreement with Close Leasing.
The headline rate was 7.68%, with the first 12 months interest free under the terms of the government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
The proceeds from the facility would be used to repay the Riverfort lending facility and close an associated equity sharing agreement with Riverfort Global Opportunities and YA II PN.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
