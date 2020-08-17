StockMarketWire.com - Mobile payment and identity firm Boku has announced the introduction of eWallet payments in Indonesia for one of its global music streaming partners.
Boku has added DANA, GoPay, and OVO, three of the most popular Indonesian eWallets, as new payment options for the partner's premium subscription service.
Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, commented: 'Whether it is direct carrier billing or eWallet payments, this partnership is further illustration of Boku's commitment to acquire new paying users for our merchant partners wherever the reach of traditional card payments is simply inadequate.
'This is especially true in markets like Indonesia where local eWallets are on pace to command the majority of all online payment methods in the coming years.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.