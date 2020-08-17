StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien said it had received the first installment of a £5m loan awarded by the UK government.
The facility had been provided on 1 July by Innovate UK Loans, a subsidiary of UK Research and Innovation, to support Versarien's G SCALE project.
It would become available for drawdown in eight quarterly tranches, following the completion of normal commercial security arrangements.
Versarien said it had now completed the relevant security documentation and received the first tranche of £1.96m.
The company could drawdown the remaining instalments every three months over the next 21-month period.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
