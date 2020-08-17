StockMarketWire.com - Security company Westminster said it had launched an online training catalogue, as part of a previously announced alliance with JP International Training.
The company said it had been recognised by industry bodies and received all relevant credentials to supply specialist training to various sectors including aviation and security.
'Although coronavirus is easing, the knock-on effect has been detrimental for the aviation sector,' head of managed services Joanna Fowler said.
'Our accredited online solution provides the perfect cost-effective solution to ensure all staff remain fully trained and comply with the strict training credentials required by aviation authorities.'
At 8:02am: [LON:WSG] Westminster Group PLC share price was +0.1p at 8.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
