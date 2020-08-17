StockMarketWire.com - Canadian group Rambler Metals and Mining said it had secured short-term finance of up to C$2.4m (£1.4m) through local suppliers to its Ming mine on Newfoundland and Labrador's Baie Verte Peninsula.
The term of the loan was for two years, or once a planned capital raising was completed.
It came with an interest rate is 10% per year, with the funds to be applied to the working capital needs of the business.
'The financial support offered by our local suppliers is a vote of confidence in the long-term future of the Ming mine,' the company said.
'This enables the continuation of operations with a progressive expansion back to pre Covid-19 levels.'
'Rambler is very appreciative of the patience and support of all its stakeholders as it works through the financial restructure of the business.'
'The provision of this loan is particularly welcome.'
At 8:08am: [LON:RMM] Rambler Metals and Mining PLC share price was +0.08p at 0.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
