StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans firm Amigo has announced a further extension of the securitisation facility performance trigger waiver period to 18 December 2020.
This followed the announcement on 27 July 2020 extending the waiver period to 14 August 2020 and allows both Amigo and its lenders the opportunity to fully understand the impact of Covid-19 on the business, whilst maintaining the existing facility.
In addition, the size of the facility has been reduced from £300m to £250m, reflecting Amigo's current lower funding requirements while lending is paused.
All cash generation arising from customer loans held within the facility will continue to be used during the waiver period extension to further reduce the outstanding balance. As of the date of renewal, the facility was drawn at £199m. Amigo said it had adequate liquidity to continue to fund operations and support its customers, with close to £145m unrestricted cash held as at 31 July 2020.
The company will announce first quarter results on 28 August.
At 8:45am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was +0.6p at 8.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
