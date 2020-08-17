StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Vast Resources said the results of grinding solutions test work underpinned its confidence in the quality of its Baita Plai polymetallic project in Romania.
Copper recoveries ranged between 88.2% and 93.8% into a copper concentrate, while gold recoveries into the copper concentrate ranged between 72.7% and 78.2%.
Silver recoveries to the copper concentrate ranged between 69.3% - 83.0%, while zinc recovery was 51.1% into a zinc concentrate with gold and silver credits.
Molybedenum recovery was 65.3% into a molybdenum concentrate with gold and silver credits.
'The opportunity to further develop the mine and continue exploration at Baita Plai in order to increase the resource and extend the life of mine is a continuing priority for the company,' chief executive Andrew Prelea said.
'These test results underpin both the near term and the future profitability of the company.'
At 9:00am: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
