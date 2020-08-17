StockMarketWire.com - Risk management software group KRM22 said it had won a £1.2m contract, having completed the signing up of a UK brokerage firm first referenced last month.
The four-year contract covered a range of the company's risk management products and increased its annual recurring revenue by £0.3m.
At 9:06am: [LON:KRM] Krm22 Plc Ord 10p share price was +4.5p at 34.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: