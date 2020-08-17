StockMarketWire.com - India-focused infrastructure investor Infrastructure India said its business activities had been disrupted by lockdowns associated with the Covid-19 crisis.
The company's largest asset, Distribution Logistics Infrastructure, had terminals in the most affected regions in India, with restrictions having hindered construction progress and regulatory approvals.
Work at a terminal in Bangalore was materially complete, however the outstanding work and approvals continued at a slow pace, Infrastructure India said.
Work in the National Capital Region and at Chennai was on hold due to local restrictions.
At Nagpur, all second-phase work was complete and DLI was awaiting a regulatory clearance.
The Nagpur terminal had been operating throughout lockdown, albeit at limited volumes.
'Although activity has recommenced, operations remain at low capacity across most industrial sectors,' the company said.
'This is due to both lower demand and critical shortages of labour and raw materials.'
'Freight volumes - export, import and bulk cargo - remain depressed and are unlikely to pick up in the near term.'
'Consequently, there has been aggressive discounting amongst operators in the logistics sector.'
Infrastructure India noted that the government had announced a stimulus package aimed at improving liquidity, particularly for small and medium enterprises, increasing demand as well as long-term reforms related to land and labour.
'Although welcome, the package is largely viewed as beneficial in the long term,' it added.
Corporate tax cuts, meanwhile, were expected to materially improve long-term cash flows and benefit all portfolio companies.
'Despite the extraordinary upheaval encountered by all businesses in India during the pandemic, infrastructure assets are long term and the board believes that the prospects of the logistics markets in India remain strong,' the company said.
'Although it remains difficult to predict when the wider market will return to normal levels, the board believes the individual portfolio company management teams have responded well to the crisis and that the company is well positioned to effectively navigate current market conditions.'
