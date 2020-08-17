StockMarketWire.com - West Africa-focused explorer Oriole Resources said it had agreed to sell a royalty for the Karaagac mine in Turkey for $300m.
The royalty would be sold to joint venture partner Anadolu Export Maden Sanayi ve Ticaret.
Oriole had received an initial tranche of $50k in cash from Anadolu, with the balance contingent upon the commencement of mine construction at Karaagac.
'The sale is in line with the company's previously stated strategy of asset monetisation and follows the recent sale of its shares in Tembo Gold Corp. that delivered net proceeds of £172k,' Oriole said.
At 9:18am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.01p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
