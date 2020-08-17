StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said its operations had been affected to varying degrees by lockdowns imposed by the respective countries in which it operates.
In Australia, the company said its geologists and a contractor had been available locally in the Victoria Goldfields and able to access license areas without difficulty or delay.
State agencies being dealt with as part of a licensing process had been affected by the lockdowns but continued to provide a service.
In Kenya, Red Rock said government and other offices were not working at full capacity and a curfew had inhibited domestic travel.
Those factors and the effect on the tourist industry were having a strong negative effect on the economy. However, the effect on the company had been to cause some delays, but otherwise had been minimal.
in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the mining centre of Lubumbashi in the south-east of the country had been relatively unaffected.
However, the company said its ability to operate efficiently had been affected by the inability to meet face-to-face with its partners and stakeholders, and to plan for travel.
'It is expected that this situation will improve in the coming month,' it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was +0.02p at 0.64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
