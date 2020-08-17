StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Anglo American                          1917.70       +2.05%
Kingfisher                               273.65       +2.03%
Persimmon                               2582.50       +1.91%
Fresnillo                               1246.25       +1.90%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2775.00       +1.87%
International Consolidated Airlines      189.58       -2.55%
British Land Company                     359.15       -1.95%
Land Securities Group                    559.90       -1.77%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4083.50       -1.55%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     253.25       -1.50%

FTSE 250
Cranswick                               4105.00       +7.35%
Petropavlovsk                             33.33       +5.64%
AJ Bell                                  445.75       +3.66%
Scottish Investment Trust                747.50       +2.40%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit      238.25       +2.25%
Tui AG                                   303.20       -3.93%
Hammerson                                 48.98       -3.77%
Oxford Instruments                      1504.00       -3.59%
Ninety One                               207.40       -2.90%
Mitchells & Butlers                      166.20       -2.69%

FTSE 350
Cranswick                               4105.00       +7.35%
Petropavlovsk                             33.33       +5.64%
AJ Bell                                  445.75       +3.66%
Scottish Investment Trust                747.50       +2.40%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limit      238.25       +2.25%
Tui AG                                   303.20       -3.93%
Hammerson                                 48.98       -3.77%
Oxford Instruments                      1504.00       -3.59%
Ninety One                               207.40       -2.90%
Mitchells & Butlers                      166.20       -2.69%

AIM
7digital Group                             2.20      +95.56%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.12      +31.43%
Provexis                                   1.03      +28.35%
Byotrol                                    7.58      +27.85%
Falanx Group                               1.95      +23.81%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.15      -19.30%
Midatech Pharma                           38.50      -11.70%
Ascent Resources                           2.12      -10.53%
Verditek                                  14.75       -9.23%
Adams                                      7.50       -9.09%

Overall Market
7digital Group                             2.20      +95.56%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.12      +31.43%
Carclo                                    10.00      +29.03%
Provexis                                   1.03      +28.35%
Byotrol                                    7.58      +27.85%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.15      -19.30%
Midatech Pharma                           38.50      -11.70%
Ascent Resources                           2.12      -10.53%
Dignity                                  578.50       -9.61%
Verditek                                  14.75       -9.23%