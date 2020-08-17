StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Fresnillo                               1244.75       +1.78%
Anglo American                          1911.60       +1.72%
Persimmon                               2577.00       +1.70%
M&G                                      182.68       +1.66%
Melrose Industries                       104.45       +1.65%
International Consolidated Airlines      188.20       -3.26%
British Land Company                     358.30       -2.18%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4058.50       -2.16%
Gvc Holdings                             753.80       -2.08%
Land Securities Group                    559.30       -1.88%

FTSE 250
Cranswick                               4037.00       +5.57%
Petropavlovsk                             33.13       +5.01%
Capital & Counties Properties            133.80       +4.04%
Cls Holdings                             223.00       +3.48%
AJ Bell                                  444.75       +3.43%
Tui AG                                   300.55       -4.77%
Ssp Group                                231.90       -3.62%
Oxford Instruments                      1504.00       -3.59%
Mitchells & Butlers                      165.30       -3.22%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       66.38       -3.09%

FTSE 350
AIM
7digital Group                             2.25     +100.00%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   7.35      +33.64%
Byotrol                                    7.62      +28.69%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.11      +28.57%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                   16.00      +20.75%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.21      -15.09%
Mobile Streams                             0.23      -11.76%
Ascent Resources                           2.12      -10.53%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07       -9.68%
Coro Energy  Ord 0.1p                      0.28       -9.52%

Overall Market
