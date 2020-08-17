FTSE 100 Fresnillo 1244.75 +1.78% Anglo American 1911.60 +1.72% Persimmon 2577.00 +1.70% M&G 182.68 +1.66% Melrose Industries 104.45 +1.65% International Consolidated Airlines 188.20 -3.26% British Land Company 358.30 -2.18% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4058.50 -2.16% Gvc Holdings 753.80 -2.08% Land Securities Group 559.30 -1.88% FTSE 250 Cranswick 4037.00 +5.57% Petropavlovsk 33.13 +5.01% Capital & Counties Properties 133.80 +4.04% Cls Holdings 223.00 +3.48% AJ Bell 444.75 +3.43% Tui AG 300.55 -4.77% Ssp Group 231.90 -3.62% Oxford Instruments 1504.00 -3.59% Mitchells & Butlers 165.30 -3.22% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 66.38 -3.09% FTSE 350 Cranswick 4037.00 +5.57% Petropavlovsk 33.13 +5.01% Capital & Counties Properties 133.80 +4.04% Cls Holdings 223.00 +3.48% AJ Bell 444.75 +3.43% Tui AG 300.55 -4.77% Ssp Group 231.90 -3.62% Oxford Instruments 1504.00 -3.59% International Consolidated Airlines 188.20 -3.26% Mitchells & Butlers 165.30 -3.22% AIM 7digital Group 2.25 +100.00% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 7.35 +33.64% Byotrol 7.62 +28.69% Alba Mineral Resources 0.11 +28.57% Okyo Pharma Corporation 16.00 +20.75% Polo Resources Limited 1.21 -15.09% Mobile Streams 0.23 -11.76% Ascent Resources 2.12 -10.53% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 -9.68% Coro Energy Ord 0.1p 0.28 -9.52% Overall Market 7digital Group 2.25 +100.00% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 7.35 +33.64% Carclo 10.30 +32.90% Byotrol 7.62 +28.69% Alba Mineral Resources 0.11 +28.57% Polo Resources Limited 1.21 -15.09% Mobile Streams 0.23 -11.76% Dignity 572.00 -10.63% Ascent Resources 2.12 -10.53% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 -9.68%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -