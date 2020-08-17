StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
M&G                                      184.65       +2.75%
Melrose Industries                       104.90       +2.09%
Persimmon                               2584.50       +1.99%
Anglo American                          1912.70       +1.78%
Associated British Foods                1994.75       +1.77%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4024.50       -2.98%
International Consolidated Airlines      188.80       -2.96%
Gvc Holdings                             752.90       -2.20%
British Land Company                     359.65       -1.82%
Whitbread                               2406.50       -1.53%

FTSE 350
AJ Bell                                  456.00       +6.05%
Cranswick                               4044.00       +5.75%
Petropavlovsk                             33.08       +4.85%
Capital & Counties Properties            133.90       +4.12%
Greencore Group                          124.15       +3.03%
Tui AG                                   300.30       -4.85%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       66.00       -3.65%
Mitchells & Butlers                      164.90       -3.45%
Coats Group                               52.80       -3.30%
Ssp Group                                232.70       -3.28%

Overall Market
7digital Group                             2.27     +102.22%
Carclo                                    11.13      +43.61%
Byotrol                                    8.43      +42.19%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            3.15      +26.00%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   6.90      +25.45%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.24      -12.98%
Ascent Resources                           2.13      -10.32%
Mobile Streams                             0.23       -9.80%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07       -9.68%
Adams                                      7.50       -9.09%