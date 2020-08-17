FTSE 100 M&G 184.65 +2.75% Melrose Industries 104.90 +2.09% Persimmon 2584.50 +1.99% Anglo American 1912.70 +1.78% Associated British Foods 1994.75 +1.77% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4024.50 -2.98% International Consolidated Airlines 188.80 -2.96% Gvc Holdings 752.90 -2.20% British Land Company 359.65 -1.82% Whitbread 2406.50 -1.53% FTSE 250 AJ Bell 456.00 +6.05% Cranswick 4044.00 +5.75% Petropavlovsk 33.08 +4.85% Capital & Counties Properties 133.90 +4.12% Greencore Group 124.15 +3.03% Tui AG 300.30 -4.85% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 66.00 -3.65% Mitchells & Butlers 164.90 -3.45% Coats Group 52.80 -3.30% Ssp Group 232.70 -3.28% FTSE 350 AJ Bell 456.00 +6.05% Cranswick 4044.00 +5.75% Petropavlovsk 33.08 +4.85% Capital & Counties Properties 133.90 +4.12% Greencore Group 124.15 +3.03% Tui AG 300.30 -4.85% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 66.00 -3.65% Mitchells & Butlers 164.90 -3.45% Coats Group 52.80 -3.30% Ssp Group 232.70 -3.28% AIM 7digital Group 2.27 +102.22% Byotrol 8.43 +42.19% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 3.15 +26.00% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 6.90 +25.45% Altus Strategies 77.50 +24.00% Polo Resources Limited 1.24 -12.98% Ascent Resources 2.13 -10.32% Mobile Streams 0.23 -9.80% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 -9.68% Adams 7.50 -9.09% Overall Market 7digital Group 2.27 +102.22% Carclo 11.13 +43.61% Byotrol 8.43 +42.19% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 3.15 +26.00% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 6.90 +25.45% Polo Resources Limited 1.24 -12.98% Ascent Resources 2.13 -10.32% Mobile Streams 0.23 -9.80% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 -9.68% Adams 7.50 -9.09%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
