StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks moved higher by lunchtime on Monday after a flat opening as further falls in travel companies were more than offset by rising miners.
At 1200, the benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.66% to 6,130.24.
British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines dropped 2.9% to 188.9p as investors continued to digest new quarantine restrictions placed on European travellers.
Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto gained 1.33% to £18.40 and 1.7% to £47.84 respectively on the back of higher oil and other commodity prices. Fellow miner Anglo American also gained 2.2% to £19.20.
Meat producer Cranswick sizzled 6% higher to £40.52, having reported a 25% jump in first-quarter revenue amid exceptional demand linked to in-home consumption.
Cranswick said trading for the year to 27 March 2021 was expected to be ahead of previous expectations.
Cruise operator Carnival dropped 2% to 958.6p after it priced a $900m corporate bond offering to help it weather the coronavirus storm.
Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk advanced 5% to 33.15p on announcing that it had appointed Maksim Meshcheriakov as its interim chief executive following a board shakeup.
Meshcheriakov, the previous director general of Traxys' tin project in Russia, would not be a director of Petropavlovsk, though he was expected to be a candidate for the CEO role. Existing director James Cameron was appointed chairman.
Fellow mining company Polymetal International rose 1.64% to £20.09 after it said some key equipment had been installed at the POX-2 construction site in Russia on schedule.
Polymetal said the delivery of the autoclave vessel was a crucial project milestone towards start-up in the third quarter of 2023.
Out-of-hospital care provider Totally rallied 9.86% to 19.78p on announcing that it had won contract extensions and pilot work worth around £7.5m combined.
Defence contractor TP firmed 1.45% to 7p as it won a £2m contract extension from the UK's defence ministry.
Gene editing specialist Horizon Discovery dropped 4.7% to 102p, having revealed a drop in first-half revenue and an increased operating loss as the coronavirus pandemic led to a big drop in academic research work.
Regenerative medical devices company Tissue Regenix gained 7.1% to 0.33p on revealing that it would move its UK head office and manufacturing facilities to Garforth, Leeds, in November, as part of an effort to cut costs.
Cyber security tiddler Falanx jumped 18.4% to 1.86p on news that it had won a contract from 'one of the major suppliers of services to the UK public sector'.
Falanx would provide its recently launched Triarii platform to several UK public sector organisations through a new reseller partnership.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
