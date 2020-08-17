StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Persimmon                               2604.00       +2.76%
Anglo American                          1929.50       +2.68%
Johnson Matthey                         2396.00       +2.52%
Rio Tinto                               4810.50       +2.23%
M&G                                      183.60       +2.17%
International Consolidated Airlines      187.88       -3.43%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4033.50       -2.76%
British Land Company                     360.15       -1.68%
Gvc Holdings                             758.10       -1.52%
Whitbread                               2407.00       -1.51%

FTSE 250
Cranswick                               4070.00       +6.43%
Petropavlovsk                             33.33       +5.64%
AJ Bell                                  452.00       +5.12%
Capital & Counties Properties            133.15       +3.54%
Greencore Group                          123.90       +2.82%
Tui AG                                   301.90       -4.34%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    796.50       -4.15%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       65.80       -3.94%
Oxford Instruments                      1503.00       -3.65%
Cineworld Group                           49.11       -3.21%

FTSE 350
Cranswick                               4070.00       +6.43%
Petropavlovsk                             33.33       +5.64%
AJ Bell                                  452.00       +5.12%
Capital & Counties Properties            133.15       +3.54%
Greencore Group                          123.90       +2.82%
Tui AG                                   301.90       -4.34%
Bank Of Georgia Group                    796.50       -4.15%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       65.80       -3.94%
Oxford Instruments                      1503.00       -3.65%
International Consolidated Airlines      187.88       -3.43%

AIM
7digital Group                             3.42     +204.44%
Byotrol                                    7.90      +33.33%
Kibo Mining                                0.30      +33.33%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   7.10      +29.09%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            3.20      +28.00%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.16      -18.60%
MobilityOne                               12.00      -11.11%
Petro Matad                                2.55      -10.53%
Ascent Resources                           2.13      -10.32%
Mobile Streams                             0.23       -9.80%

Overall Market
7digital Group                             3.42     +204.44%
Byotrol                                    7.90      +33.33%
Kibo Mining                                0.30      +33.33%
Carclo                                    10.25      +32.26%
Bidstack Group  Ord 0.5p                   7.10      +29.09%
Polo Resources Limited                     1.16      -18.60%
MobilityOne                               12.00      -11.11%
Petro Matad                                2.55      -10.53%
Ascent Resources                           2.13      -10.32%
Mobile Streams                             0.23       -9.80%