FTSE 100 Persimmon 2604.00 +2.76% Anglo American 1929.50 +2.68% Johnson Matthey 2396.00 +2.52% Rio Tinto 4810.50 +2.23% M&G 183.60 +2.17% International Consolidated Airlines 187.88 -3.43% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4033.50 -2.76% British Land Company 360.15 -1.68% Gvc Holdings 758.10 -1.52% Whitbread 2407.00 -1.51% FTSE 250 Cranswick 4070.00 +6.43% Petropavlovsk 33.33 +5.64% AJ Bell 452.00 +5.12% Capital & Counties Properties 133.15 +3.54% Greencore Group 123.90 +2.82% Tui AG 301.90 -4.34% Bank Of Georgia Group 796.50 -4.15% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 65.80 -3.94% Oxford Instruments 1503.00 -3.65% Cineworld Group 49.11 -3.21% FTSE 350 Cranswick 4070.00 +6.43% Petropavlovsk 33.33 +5.64% AJ Bell 452.00 +5.12% Capital & Counties Properties 133.15 +3.54% Greencore Group 123.90 +2.82% Tui AG 301.90 -4.34% Bank Of Georgia Group 796.50 -4.15% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 65.80 -3.94% Oxford Instruments 1503.00 -3.65% International Consolidated Airlines 187.88 -3.43% AIM 7digital Group 3.42 +204.44% Byotrol 7.90 +33.33% Kibo Mining 0.30 +33.33% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 7.10 +29.09% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 3.20 +28.00% Polo Resources Limited 1.16 -18.60% MobilityOne 12.00 -11.11% Petro Matad 2.55 -10.53% Ascent Resources 2.13 -10.32% Mobile Streams 0.23 -9.80% Overall Market 7digital Group 3.42 +204.44% Byotrol 7.90 +33.33% Kibo Mining 0.30 +33.33% Carclo 10.25 +32.26% Bidstack Group Ord 0.5p 7.10 +29.09% Polo Resources Limited 1.16 -18.60% MobilityOne 12.00 -11.11% Petro Matad 2.55 -10.53% Ascent Resources 2.13 -10.32% Mobile Streams 0.23 -9.80%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -