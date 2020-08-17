StockMarketWire.com - Alcoholic drinks group Diageo said it had agreed to buy Aviation American Gin through the acquisition of Aviation Gin and Davos Brands for up to $610m.
The acquisition cost included an upfront payment of $335m and up to another $275m, contingent on performance of Aviation American Gin over a 10-year period.
Aviation American Gin was majority owned by Davos Brands, though co-owner Ryan Reynolds would retain an ongoing ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.
Diageo said the acquisition would also give it other Davos brands, including Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake.
'We are delighted to announce this transaction, which supports our participation in the super premium gin segment in the United States,' chief executive Ivan Menezes said.
'The acquisition of Aviation American Gin and the Davos Brands portfolio is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands with attractive margins that support premiumisation.'
'We are confident that Aviation American Gin will continue to shape and drive the growth of super premium gin in North America and we are looking forward to working with Ryan Reynolds and the Davos Brands team to accelerate future growth.'
At 1:21pm: [LON:DGE] Diageo PLC share price was +17.5p at 2620.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: