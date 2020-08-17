StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Cairn Energy said Australia's Woodside had matched a $400m bid for its stake in the Sangomar field offshore Senegal made by Russia's Lukoil.
Woodside, an existing shareholder in the project, had elected to exercise its pre-emptive rights, which give partners an opportunity to match any outside company's bid to join the venture.
Woodside would acquire Cairn's entire interest in the project on the same terms and conditions, should no other joint venture parties pre-empt prior to a 26 August deadline.
The deal remained subject to the consent and Cairn shareholders and the Senegalese government.
At 1:46pm: [LON:CNE] Cairn Energy PLC share price was +0.25p at 141.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
