StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural group Camellia said Horizon Farms, of which it owned 80%, had agreed to sell property together with a crop of pistachios and almonds for $31m to Maricopa Orchards.
Horizon Farms grew pistachios, almonds and citrus fruits and had been a part of the company since 1990.
After sale costs, including withholding and other taxes, it was estimated that the net cash proceeds to the partnership would be about £17.5m.
The sale, effective 1 July, was expected to complete within 90 days, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.
At 1:51pm: [LON:CAM] Camellia PLC share price was +175p at 7450p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: