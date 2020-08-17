StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural group Camellia said Horizon Farms, of which it owned 80%, had agreed to sell property together with a crop of pistachios and almonds for $31m to Maricopa Orchards.

Horizon Farms grew pistachios, almonds and citrus fruits and had been a part of the company since 1990.

After sale costs, including withholding and other taxes, it was estimated that the net cash proceeds to the partnership would be about £17.5m.

The sale, effective 1 July, was expected to complete within 90 days, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.


