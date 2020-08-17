StockMarketWire.com - Karelian Diamond Resources said it had been granted right of way by Finnish authorities for the Lahtojoki diamond deposit and adjacent exploration acreage.
The company said it had been informed by the National Land Survey of Finland that there were no appeals against the grant of rights of way, and, as such, the grant had now gained legal force.
Karelian said it would immediately commence its exploration programme over the acreage surrounding the deposit.
It also planned to expedite its technical assessment of the Lahtojoki diamond deposit to which it would now have full vehicular access.
'Drilling and sampling information to date, together with other technical information, indicate that the Lahtojoki diamond deposit has the potential to become a profitable open pit diamond mine,' the company said.
'Initial sampling also raises the possibility that the deposit has a high percentage gem quality with coloured diamonds present, including pinks.'
At 1:55pm: [LON:KDR] Karelian Diamond Resources PLC share price was +0.75p at 5.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
