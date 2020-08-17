StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said it had sold 10% of its interest in the Champion project in Texas to an unrelated third party.
A drilling rig for the Falcon-1 well at Champion had been selected by the project operator, which had issued a cash call for the well drilling costs to participants.
Mosman said it would pay its share shortly from existing funds.
It had reduced its exposure to costs by farming out 10% of its working interest in the Champion Lease.
The third party, which wasn't named, would 13.34% of all costs of the site preparation, drilling and completion of Falcon-1 to earn a 10% interest in the lease.
The drilling rig was being prepared for mobilisation to site with drilling planned once the rig is on-site and rigged up.
'We are pleased that the considerable work completed means drilling activity at the fully funded Falcon-1 well will commence shortly,' chairman John W Barr said.
'Falcon-1 is just one part of the current activities with workovers, which will shortly be followed by a second funded well at Stanley.'
'Each of these activities has a clear objective to build the production base.'
At 2:45pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was +0.02p at 0.17p
