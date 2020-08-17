StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Costain warned that it would book a £49.3m charge in its first-half results related to the lost Peterborough & Huntingdon contract with power utility National Grid.
The company also said it was expecting an arbitration decision in relation to the A465 Heads of the Valley road contract to be delivered shortly.
Operating profit for the six months through June, excluding the impact of those two contacts, was expected to be £5.7m.
The termination agreement with National Grid incorporated a legal process over the next 18 months.
The process involved a potential agreement on up to £80m of identified compensation events, recovery of costs to date and elimination of a potential liability to National Grid for completing the works.
Costain said it had £42.0m of the Peterborough & Huntingdon contract asset as at 30 June that would increase to £49.3m at the end of its works, to be recovered through the resolution process.
'As previously announced and supported by expert advice, the group continues to believe that it has a strong entitlement to recover this sum which is subject to successful pursuit through adjudication and potentially litigation,' the company said.
'Reflecting the revised commercial resolution process incorporated in the termination agreement and in accordance with IFRS15, there is the requirement to take a one-off charge to the 2020 interim results income statement of £49.3 m to adjust the revenue recognised on the P&H contract to the level of cash received to date.'
'The majority of the cash impact of this charge has been incurred in the first half of 2020, with £15m of cash out remaining in order to complete our works.'
At 3:01pm: [LON:COST] Costain Group PLC share price was -3.45p at 54.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: