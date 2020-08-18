StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca's Imfinzi has received acceptance for its Biologics License Application and been granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review in the US for a new four-week, fixed dose regimen for treatment of certain cancers.
The company said if the treatment was approved then Imfinzi could be administered intravenously every four weeks at a fixed dose of 1500mg in unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer after chemoradiation therapy and previously treated advanced bladder cancer, reducing medical visits by half.
If approved, the new dosing will be available as an alternative to the approved weight-based dosing of 10mg/kg every two weeks.
Executive vice president, oncology business unit Dave Fredrickson said: 'The new, less-frequent dosing option for non-small cell lung cancer and bladder cancer will simplify and improve treatment by enabling continuity of care while minimising the risk of exposure to infection in the healthcare setting. 'This takes on particular urgency during the current pandemic, as doctors care for patients at high risk of COVID-19 complications.'
He added: 'We are working with health authorities in the US and other countries to bring the option of four-week, fixed dosing for Imfinzi to patients around the world as soon as we can.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
